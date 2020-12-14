Lee County to wait for Moderna vaccine

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County Health Department officials say the state of Iowa hasn't allocated them any doses of the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine because the county doesn't have what they need to safely store it.

In order to be effective, the vaccine needs to be stored at ultra cold temperatures up to 70 degrees below zero.

Administrator Michelle Ross said the county doesn't have what it takes to keep the vaccine that cold.

"We'll most likely have to wait for the Moderna vaccine," she said.

"It doesn't require ultra cold storage," FMCH Patient Quality Director Amanda Burgus said. "It's more of just a frozen vaccine like our normal ones and easier to store for our region."

Ross said the FDA will meet on Thursday to discuss approving Moderna's vaccine.

"And once they go through that process and all the committees, if it's approved than we could see shipments in Iowa as early as next week," she said.

However, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for Lee County's long-term facilities, thanks to a partnership with national pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS.

"Those facilities will work directly with the long-term care facilities to come on site to vaccinate their residents and their staff," Ross said.

While Lee County doesn't have any vaccine doses, officials at Fort Madison Community Hospital said vaccinations already taking place throughout the state will have a trickledown effect.

"It will help reduce and build immunity and try to help decrease the risk in exposures from COVID-19 as well as free up hospital beds," Burgus said.

Officials say with hope on the horizon, there's still more that needs to be done. People still need to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, even after they get the vaccine.

"It takes you 12 days or up to a month to build that immunity," Burgus said.

"The more strategies we have in place for protection and public health measures, the better off we will all be," Ross said.

Officials estimate anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by the spring or summer.