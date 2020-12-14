Liz Weston: Got life insurance? You may not have enough

If anyone depends on your income — or your unpaid labor, such as caregiving or parenting — you probably need life insurance. You may have coverage through work, but those policies tend to be smaller than needed. And if you lose your job, you typically lose coverage. In a surprising twist, the pandemic means you may be able to get coverage faster and without a medical exam. Buying a term policy, which lasts for a set period of years, can make insurance more affordable than you might expect. An insurance calculator can help you determine how much to buy and for how long.