Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be imposed on London

LONDON (AP) — The British government says that London and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday that the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London. He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can’t socialize indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. Hancock also told lawmakers that officials have identified “a new variant of coronavirus which may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England.”