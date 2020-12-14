Man charged in March killing of 15-year-old Chicago boy

CHICAGO (AP) — An Evanston man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago boy found dead in an alley last March. A judge on Sunday ordered 21-year-old Eric Gunn held without bail. Chicago police say he’s charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in Esteban Luvianos’ death. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Gunn was taken into custody Friday in suburban Lincolnwood. Luvianos was found in an alley in Bowmanville on Chicago’s North Side on March 16 with a gunshot wound to the head. The youth, who was an Amundsen High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene.