Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

NEW YORK (AP) — Police fatally shot a man on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral Sunday after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the gunman started firing from the top of the stairs just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. The identity of the gunman was not immediately released. Shea said he had a lengthy criminal history and had a bag with a can of gasoline, rope, wire, knives and a Bible.