Minnesota could free man serving life in child’s 2002 death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s pardon board will consider freeing a Black man who was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the 2002 death of a girl who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table. The case made headlines again earlier this year after The Associated Press and American Public Media uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation. Those findings raised questions about whether Myon Burrell may have been wrongfully convicted. Last week, an independent panel of national legal experts who reviewed the case said he should be released immediately, given his age at the time of the crime and the overly harsh sentence.