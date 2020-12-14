Missouri House to investigate abuse claims against lawmaker

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House will investigate an incoming lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago. Republican House leaders in a joint statement Monday said the Ethics Committee will investigate Rick Roeber when the Legislature convenes in January. Roeber didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday. Voters in suburban Kansas City elected Roeber in November. His adult children in a letter to House leadership wrote that he sexually and physically abused them when they were young. They asked the House’s next presumptive speaker not to let Roeber serve. Republicans banned him from their caucus.