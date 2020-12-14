Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:53 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49

Mount Pleasant 53, Benton Community 23

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Griswold 27

Ames 64, Ottumwa 25

Belle Plaine 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39

Benton Community 52, Mount Pleasant 42

Clarksville 64, Tripoli 37

Grand View Christian 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 27

Kingsley-Pierson 77, Alta-Aurelia 49

Lake Mills 41, Central Springs 37

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, Akron-Westfield 40

North Fayette Valley 66, New Hampton 43

North Scott, Eldridge 58, West Liberty 44

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Ruthven-Ayrshire 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Saint Ansgar 72, Nashua-Plainfield 38

South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 43

Union Community, LaPorte City 31, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23

Wayne, Corydon 52, Moulton-Udell 30

West Hancock, Britt 52, Emmetsburg 49

West Marshall, State Center 41, South Hardin 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd. to Dec 14th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

