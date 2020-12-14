Mother of child killed by family dog gets 1 year in prison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been sentenced to a year in prison after the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog. Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette also will spend four years on probation under the sentence handed down Monday. She had pleaded guilty to one count of neglect in September. The Journal and Courier reports police who were called Jan. 25 found an aggressive dog covered with blood on its mouth and chest and standing near the lifeless body of Julian Connell on a bed at the family’s home.