Organizers want answers after Festival of Lights is vandalized

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- There's concern over vandalism at the Festival of Lights at Moorman Park in Quincy.

Festival of Lights president Eric Dooley said they noticed damage when they arrived to the site Sunday morning.

He said the vandalism was on 36th street, right when you enter the Festival of Lights.

Dooley said cones were knocked over and in ditches, the reflectors were broke and the sand bags were busted open.

"This is the third time that we've come and noticed something that wasn't right," Dooley said. "This time it was on 36th street and it's been within the display in the past and so it's concerning."

Dooley said if you know anything about the vandalism, please contact the Quincy Police Department.

He said the light display will go on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 1.

The cost is $15 a car.