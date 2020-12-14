Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Update

The Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships have announced that Golfdotz has been named “The Official Golf Ball iD of the tournament for 2021.



Golfdotz produces transferable golf ball markings which conform with USGA and R&A specifications and can be used in competition.

Each contestant in the 2021 Pepsi Little People’s will receive a packet of Golfdotz.



David Poole, President and Founder of Golfdotz recently stated, “This relationship with the 2021 Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is such a perfect fit for us.” Poole also added, “We love to support junior golf and I think it is so cool that we also supply some former participants of the event who are now on the LPGA Tour with Golfdotz. I can’t wait to see the kids in action at this year’s event.”



Golfdotz is used by many men and women professional golfers, including former Little People’s players Annie Park, winner of the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic, and two-time LPGA Tour winner Thidapa “Jasmine”

Suwannapura.



“We are delighted with this relationship between Golfdotz and Pepsi Little People’s,” said Nan Ryan, Founder and Executive Director of the tournament. “We know that our players will be delighted with this new

and innovative way of marking their golf balls, and we thank David and Golfdotz for making this possible.”

The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is an international junior golf competition for boys and girls ages 3 through 18. The 48th annual tournament will be held June 21-23 at two golf courses in Quincy,

Illinois. Competition is held in seven age divisions for boys and seven age divisions for girls. Participants in Little People’s can try to qualify for the IMG Junior World, the Future Champions Golf national tournament,

and PLAY Junior Golf Tour of Canada, and will be ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard, Sagarin Rankings and Global Junior Golf Rankings.

