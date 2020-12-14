Pike County ready to receive COVID-19 vaccination

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The COVID-19 vaccine is in central Illinois and the next stop is the Tri-States.

It is headed to Pike and McDonough counties.

Officials at the Pike County Health Department said they could get the call any minute. That call, will alert them that the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way.

It could be days. It could be hours.

"Our vaccine, when it comes in, will be stored in this vaccine refrigerator," Sharon Bargmann with the Pike County Health Department said.

Bargmann said they are ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It is huge, especially for Pike County," Bargmann said.

The county is one of 50 counties in Illinois that will receive a shipment of the vaccine first.

"The reason we're getting it is because of our death rate, which is also huge," Bargmann said. "That's incredibly saddening to know that's why we're getting it."

The first shipment of vaccines arrived in Peoria Monday morning. It will serve as a central location for downstate Illinois.

"Then we have to send somebody after it to pick it up and that means it's not going to be ultra frozen anymore," Bargmann said.

She said it will be delivered with a police escort and arrive in a refrigerated state.

"That means we have five days to get that into the people who are getting its arm," Bargmann said.

She said the first shipment will have 40 vaccines that will be for front line healthcare workers and residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

"They have sent out surveys within the Illini Hospital to see who would take the vaccine and who wouldn't," Bargmann said. "So yes, those people definitely want to get the vaccine and will be getting it as soon as it arrives."

Once that first shipment does arrive, they will be stored in the refrigerator, with the end to the pandemic in sight.

"This is just the start, so we're excited to be a part of this process and one of the first counties in Illinois to get it," Bargmann said.

She said once the vaccine is on its way, they will immediately contact the hospital, so they can start planning for healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

Bargmann said healthcare workers will come to the health department to get vaccinated.

The vaccines will be taken into nursing homes and long-term care facilities through a state program with Walgreens and CVS.