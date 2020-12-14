Police: Man shot to death in south Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death in a south Kansas City neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened along Cambridge Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday, when several people in the area reported hearing gunfire during a disturbance on the street. Arriving officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Police say the man died at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s name. Investigators say an initial investigation shows people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire, leading to the death. Police had not announced any arrests or suspects by Monday morning.