Quincy police ask for your help with ‘shots fired’ reports

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Police and Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers reached out to the public on Monday seeking information on recent reports of gun fire in Quincy.

Police stated in the last several weeks they have been called to, or later informed of, a number of shots fired incidents throughout the city.

They stated the investigations into these incidents are active and ongoing. However they are asking anyone with information about these or other crimes involving the use of firearms to contact the Quincy Police or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

Those with information can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App or at quincycrimestoppers.com.

Police stated in order to be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward, you must submit information through Crime Stoppers rather than by calling the police department.

