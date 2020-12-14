Smithville woman charged in fiance’s shooting death

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 47-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her fiance. Clay County authorities say Lori Ackerman was also charged with armed criminal action in the death of 48-year-old Shannon Tate. She is being held on $1 million bond. Police responded to a call at a Smithville home Thursday evening and found Tate lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He died later at a hospital. Case documents say Ackerman said she and Tate had been arguing for weeks, including for several hours before he was shot. Online court records don’t identify an attorney for Ackerman.