Tracking Snow Potential

This seasonably cold air will continue into Wednesday before a gradual warmup takes place. The only chance for precipitation this week is on Tuesday night with some light snow possible. A weakening system will bring the threat of some flurries or light snow showers to the Tri-States Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most areas will see no accumulation but there could be a dusting to a coating on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. The first day of winter will be Monday and most indications are a relatively mild day is in store for us. Looking long range, for a typical year, the Tri-States usually has about an 11-25% chance of seeing a white Christmas! So what about this year? It's still a bit too early to say given we are two weeks out, so continue to check in on the latest Stormtrak Weather Team Forecast.