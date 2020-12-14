Skip to Content

Tracking Snow Potential

New
3:49 pm
AAweb
This forecast model shows a window for some light snow over the southern half of the Tri-States

This seasonably cold air will continue into Wednesday before a gradual warmup takes place. The only chance for precipitation this week is on Tuesday night with some light snow possible. A weakening system will bring the threat of some flurries or light snow showers to the Tri-States Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most areas will see no accumulation but there could be a dusting to a coating on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. The first day of winter will be Monday and most indications are a relatively mild day is in store for us. Looking long range, for a typical year, the Tri-States usually has about an 11-25% chance of seeing a white Christmas! So what about this year? It's still a bit too early to say given we are two weeks out, so continue to check in on the latest Stormtrak Weather Team Forecast.

Brian Inman

Chief Meteorologist of the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team

