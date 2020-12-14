UK in talks with EDF over nuclear plant construction

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is in talks with French firm EDF Energy over the construction of a 20 billion-pound ($26.8 billion) nuclear power plant in eastern England. Officials said Monday that negotiations are taking place over the Sizewell C site in Suffolk, which could generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity — enough to provide 7% of the country’s energy demands. Any deal would need to be approved on areas such as value for money and affordability. Business Secretary Alok Sharma said the talks with EDF are not a “green light” for construction to begin. The statement confirming the talks came as the government outlined its plans to cut emissions and expand clean energy.