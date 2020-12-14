States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. Army Gen. Gustave Perna said Saturday that trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday. Perna is with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. Initially, about 3 million doses are expected to be shipped nationwide, with priority going to health care workers and nursing home residents.