Why Trump’s latest Electoral College ploy is doomed to fail

Even as President-elect Joe Biden’s victory was affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican electors supporting President Donald Trump met in a handful of battleground states won by Biden and tried to appoint themselves as “alternate electors” that could keep the president in office. But the move by Trump’s supporters is legally meaningless and seems to be aimed at perpetuating the false notion that Trump could remain president. Only electors officially appointed by states will have their votes recognized by Congress. The Trump “electors” say they’re trying to provide an alternative in case courts overturn the election. But that won’t happen.