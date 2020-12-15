A sign of hope: First day of COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The first COVID-19 vaccines for Illinois were given to healthcare workers in two of the state's major cities. Now, the rush begins to send the first round of doses out to 50 counties across the state.

The beginning of the end started in the Windy City with a vaccine for Dr. Marina Del Rios. "All right, should we applaud," overheard during the Chicago live stream. "I think so!"

Vaccinations started early Tuesday morning at Loretto Hospital in one of the hardest-hit communities in Chicago. Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have stressed equity would stay at the core of the state's vaccine distribution plan. They both explained it's the first step in moving out of a pandemic that caused harm and heartache for too many.

"This is an important and hopeful moment," Lightfoot said. "To borrow a phrase from another doctor, 'While we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we are still in the tunnel.'"

The excitement continued in Peoria with the first downstate vaccines given to healthcare workers at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike were on hand to witness the historic moment.

Still, they mentioned there's plenty of work ahead moving vaccine doses across the state.

"By next week, all hospitals will be engaged in the effort. So, this is just the beginning," Ezike said. "Patience will be the name of the game, but we will get this out to all of the workers in the healthcare setting."

In fact, some of the smaller counties without hospitals could get their vaccine doses over the next 24-72 hours. The administration cannot provide exact dates due to security protocols.

But, how close is Illinois to Phase 5 when the state can reopen? Pritzker says it could still take months as the treatment must become widely available.

"As you know, the manufacturers of these vaccines are working as diligently as they can," Pritzker emphasized. "The FDA is working diligently to give emergency use authorization and to get us the vaccines that we need to cover the millions of people who will get vaccines in the state of Illinois."

Pritzker and Ezike hope people will become more comfortable with getting the vaccine by watching healthcare workers get their shots this week.