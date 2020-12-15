Adams County CEO students start a business

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County CEO program teaches local seniors entrepreneurship.

Alex Eckhardt is a senior at Quincy High School, with aspirations of becoming a businessman. He said he applied to the CEO program with his future in mind.

“I knew this program would teach me a lot about a business and we’d go to a bunch of different businesses, learn about a bunch of different types. So I knew this would be the perfect chance for me to learn about what I want to do," Eckhardt said.

Roger Leenerts is the facilitator of the program. He said he wants students to gain as much knowledge as possible.

"These are all seniors from different schools in Adams County. To learn about different starting a small business becoming an entrepreneur. And learning about all the opportunities there are to own and grow a business," Leenerts said.

Leenerts said the hot cocoa business gives students hands-on experience.

“They're purchasing inventory they had to calculate what they should sell it at. So they're understanding gross profit and they'll be looking at net income. So it’s all the components of running a small business," Leenerts said.

Eckhardt said the cocoa business has taught him a lot.

“It doesn't go always go the way you plan it. Our first night we had some struggles we had some things we needed to get past. And I’d say we adapted really well and we got around those. And we have a lot better things we’re going to do," Eckhardt said.

The Adams County CEO students will continue to sell hot cocoa at the Festival of Lights December 19th.