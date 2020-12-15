Bermuda swears in its first female, Black governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Black woman is leading Bermuda for the first time in the island’s history. Rena Lalgie was sworn in as governor on Monday, a day after she arrived in the British territory in the Atlantic that has long served as a wealthy financial haven. The appointment was announced in June by Queen Elizabeth II. Lalgie previously served as director of the United Kingdom’s Office of Financial Sanction Implementation. She remains under quarantine as a result of her recent trip.