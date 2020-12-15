Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 15, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bill Christison

Dick Dietrich

Melvin Heins

Abbey Schreacke

Eric Grace

Lisa Farrell

Jason Runquist

Veva Curtis

Cleo Leasman

Cohen Frye

Coletta Meyer

Hayley Hamelton

Emily Feenstra

Beth Peters

Dan Fisher

Mary Nichols

Brian Harris

Kodi Graham

Shirley Davis

Sandra Powers

Eric Fischer

Terri Hild

David Patterson

Delta Albert

Rilynn Fearneyhough

Gary Hilgenbrink

Mary Wintjen

Rita Cox

Steve Crim

Cathy Cook

Emma Ford

Larry Mitchell

Emma Krigbaum

Violette Davis

Diana Levengood

Vic Miller

ANNIVERSARIES

Phil & Karleen Randolph

Tom & Nancy Ramlow