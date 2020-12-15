Skip to Content

Business Interruption Grant program application period ends Tuesday

3:43 am

The application period for the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program in the state of Illinois closes on Tuesday, December 15th at 5 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly created this fund to provide relief for businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses can use these grant funds for things like payroll costs, rent, utilities, and other operational costs.

For more information on this program and how to apply click here.

Taylor Flint

