Business Interruption Grant program application period ends Tuesday

The application period for the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program in the state of Illinois closes on Tuesday, December 15th at 5 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly created this fund to provide relief for businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses can use these grant funds for things like payroll costs, rent, utilities, and other operational costs.

For more information on this program and how to apply click here.