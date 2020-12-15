City steering virus fines to help families during holidays

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois city will give nearly $5,000 in coronavirus fines to a school district to help needy students and families. Bloomington District 87 tries to help families who might not be able to buy gifts and those who can’t afford necessities like food, rent or utilities. Superintendent Barry Reilly said the district will be able to help 50 or more families with the city’s contribution. At least nine bars and restaurants have been fined by the liquor commission for violating rules about masks and indoor dining. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner says helping families if the best use of the money.