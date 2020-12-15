Cold Tuesday Ahead

A high pressure system located over the Great Lakes will keep the weather calm and dry for much of the day Tuesday. Temperatures starting off the day will be in the upper teens to low 20's with wind chills in the low teens and single digits. An area of low pressure is approaching the area from the South, however much of the moisture associated with this system will stay to the South. For most of the Tri-States, that just means mostly cloudy skies today. There may be a few flurries during the evening and overnight hours in the Southern counties. Wednesday will start out cloudy, however the sun will return in the afternoon with temps in the mid 30's.

Thursday we begin a short warm up with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40's. A few more clouds move in Friday but highs should reach into the mid to upper 40's. A cold front will move through Friday night, but enough dry air is present to limit any precipitation. Saturday will be back down into the low 40's behind the front. However, Sunday the sun returns with temperatures returning to the mid 40's and possibly into the 50's by next Monday.