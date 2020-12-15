Court won’t rehear case over Arkansas abortion restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won’t reconsider its decision to lift a judge’s ruling blocking four Arkansas restrictions from taking effect. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said it won’t rehear its August decision vacating the 2017 preliminary injunction against the restrictions. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights had challenged the measures on behalf of a Little Rock abortion provider. The laws blocked in the 2017 decision include a ban on a common second trimester procedure.