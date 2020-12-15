Culver-Stockton Wildcats Honored By The Heart Of America Athletic Conference For Their Efforts On The Gridiron During The 2020 College Football Season

18 members of the Culver-Stockton College football team have earned spots on the 2020 Heart of America Athletic Conference all-conference team.



Offensively, the Wildcats placed 6 players on the All-North Division team, including four first team selections. Defensively, C-SC placed seven players on the all-conference team with five players earning first team honors. Three more players earned all-conference recognition on special teams, including one first team selection.



Highlighting the offensive selections was senior offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich, who was named to the first team for the third straight year. Rupcich joins Bruce Rowe (1967-69) and Art Hendren (1939-41) as the only football Wildcats to earn first team all-conference honors in three consecutive seasons.



Joining Rupcich on the first team offense was junior wide receiver Connor Perrine, senior running back Jordan Grant and sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Rowe. Perrine and Grant are two-time first team honorees.



Earning second team honors on offense were senior wide receiver Mateen Johnson and senior offensive lineman Alex Gonzalez.



Defensively, senior defensive end Jamal Beaty, senior linebacker Pat Robinson and senior safety Stephen Benson all earned first team honors for the second straight season. Senior linebacker Dalton Huffman (Hannibal High Graduate) and sophomore defensive back Jahmar Bingham (Grovetown, Georgia) also earned first team honors.



Named to the second team on defense was senior defensive end Aubre Sanders and junior linebacker Eric Nicks.



Junior punter Maxwell Blaschke earned first team honors on special teams, while junior kicker Parker Newman and Benson (returner) earned second team honors.



Senior offensive lineman Alex Jetton, senior wide receiver Brody Hassel and senior linebacker Scott Perrine were all honorable mention selections.