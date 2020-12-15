Cyberattack on Independence systems causes bill-paying delay

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A ransomware attack on the city of Independence’s computer systems has left some residents unable to pay their utility bills. Officials in the Kansas City suburb say the cyberattack occurred last week. City Manager Zach Walker tells KSHB that 90% of the billing issues plaguing the city trace back to the cyberattack, which has left customers unable to pay their utility bills online and has caused a delay in bills being delivered by mail. Walker says staff is working to restore all city systems. He could not say whether any customer’s personal information was compromised in the attack, but says the city is working to find out.