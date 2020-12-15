FBI won’t ‘sidestep’ sexual misconduct claims, director says

FBI Director Christopher Wray is seeking to reassure agents that the bureau won’t tolerate sexual misconduct in the workplace, promising more resources and full investigations into claims brought against FBI officials — regardless of rank or title. Wray sent a statement to staff last week following an Associated Press investigation that found at least six senior FBI officials, including an assistant director, were accused of sexual misconduct over the past five years, with allegations ranging from unwanted touching and sexual advances to coercion. In his statement, Wray wrote that “we can’t — and won’t — ignore or sidestep this issue.”