Fighting Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu And Iowa Center Luka Garza Selected As The Big Ten Co-Players Of The Week

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa center Luka Garza were named as the Co-Players of the Week in the Big Ten Conference earlier today after turning in solid performances on the hardwood last week.

Dosunmu averaged 27 points a game and over 8 rebounds a game plast week while while going 19-for-31 from the field (.613 pct.) and 15-for-18 from the free throw line (.833 pct.) in contests against No. 10/No. 11 Duke and Missouri.

Dosunmu also registered a team-high 18 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in the Fighting Illini’s 83-68 win at No. 10/No. 11 Duke. Illinois became the second Big Ten team this season to defeat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Prior to this season, Duke had lost just two non-conference home games since 2000.

The Morgan Park High School grad also scored a career-high 36 points at Missouri, breaking the single-game scoring record in the Braggin’ Rights series, an annual matchup between Illinois and Missouri which began in 1980. Dosunmu’s 36 points in the contest tied for the fifth-most single-game points in the NCAA this season.

Iowa's Luka Garza averaged 24.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game during a 3-0 week for the Hawkeyes. The Washington, D.C. product helped lead Iowa to victories over No. 16/No. 14 North Carolina, Iowa State and Northern Illinois.

Garza recorded his 23rd career double-double in the win over No. 16/ No. 14 North Carolina, registering 16 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Added four blocks, two assists and a steal.

The 6-foot-11 reining Big Ten Player Of The Year scored 34 points, including a career-high six three-pointers, in just 17 minutes of action in the team’s 105-77 win over rival Iowa State.

Garza was nearly perfect in the contest, shooting 13-for-14 from the field (.929 pct.), including 6-for-7 from three-point range (.857 pct.). According to Iowa, his 34 points against Iowa State are the most points scored by a Division I player who played less than 20 minutes in a contest in the last 25 years.