First day of toy, food box distribution in Northeast Missouri

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Douglas Community Services, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army have partnered together to help those in need in Northeast Missouri.

Tuesday evening marked the first day of distribution where DCS distributed toys, while the salvation army gave each family that came a holiday food box.

"Our whole goal is to bring the hope of Christmas to any child that needs it, and in Northeast Missouri with the economic situation and the COVID

situation, we're finding a greater need this year," said Toys for Tots Coordinator of Northeast Missouri, Stacey Nicholas."

"We think that we're going to be helping approximately 1,600 children. Perhaps a little more, but the important thing is that every child who needs it will get Christmas."

Nicholas says if you're interested in volunteering, to call Douglas Community Services at 573-221-3892.

She also says everything given away was raised by the local community for the local families in the community.