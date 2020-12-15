Food and beverage tax repeal voted down by city council

QUINCY (WGEM) -- It appears that the 1% food and beverage tax in Quincy will still be implemented in the near future.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, an ordinance to draft a repeal of the tax was voted down at Monday night's meeting. The ordinance was introduced by 4th ward alderman Mike Rein.

The food and beverage tax was originally supposed to be rolled out in May, but was pushed back to January after the coronavirus pandemic started to have a negative impact on the local economy.

Aldermen voted 7-4 against the ordinance to draft a repeal, with Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore saying he still supported the tax due to the important positive impact it could have on the city's growth moving forward.

According to the Herald-Whig, Aldermen Richie Reis, Anthony Sassen, Mike Rein and Jeff Bergman voted yes, while alderpersons Tonia McKiernan, Mike Farha and Dave Bauer were absent.