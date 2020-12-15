Fort Madison officials weigh options for next step of problem property fight

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Fort Madison officials said Bryan Humphrey has failed to meet Tuesday's court-ordered deadline to stop his property at 732 Avenue G from settling.

"This was the deadline that the property had to begin the process of repair or mitigation," mayor Matt Mohrfeld said.

He said what happens next is up to Humphrey.

"That could be involved everything from Bryan deciding to partner with somebody to rehab the property, to trying to sell or somehow get out from underneath the property, to doing nothing which we would hate," Mohrfeld said. "To having fully execute the court order which would ultimately come to the property being condemned and having him being forced out of the property."

He said the city's goal is simple.

"We want the building mitigated primarily, then improved and ideally brought back to a viable, vibrant building because it's very core to downtown Fort Madison," Mohrfeld said.

Local business owners said they would also like to see something happen with a prime piece of real estate.

"We could use a lot more stores downtown," Under The Sun owner Ron Barnes said. "We could use a restaurant, maybe a bookstore, possibly and shoe store."



Barnes has owned Under The Sun for 43 years and said local businesses can help attract tourism.

"This summer the boat is coming back and if we can get more business by then it would encourage the people from the boat to come downtown and see what we have to offer," he said.

Mohrfeld said there have been developers who have expressed interest in the building.

"But as we see many times, there's a long way to go between expressed interest and a project on the table," he said.

WGEM News has reached out to Humphrey for comment. We have not heard back.