Free emergency response training available

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Adams County Ambulance and EMS will be hosting an emergency medical responder course starting in the new year.

Officials say they already get this kind of additional medical help from firefighters when they’re in Quincy, but wait times can be longer in rural areas.

Volunteers would make a difference when paramedics need an extra set of hands.

“This group of volunteers who are trained in emergency medical response have that ability to show up on an emergency scene, render that additional aid, assist our paramedics and EMTs, ultimately with a better outcome potential for the patient.” John Simon, Adams County Ambulance and EMS chief

The 40-hour course will be split into 10, four hour sessions. The first one would begin in January and end in March.

Officials said the training is less than what an EMT or paramedic has, but this course can be a great first step for someone who is interested in becoming an EMT, paramedic or other medical professional.

“This is a 40-hour course that really gives the basic, entry-level to an emergency medical responder. It goes over more than just first-aid and CPR. It really goes into the basics of how to assist a paramedic or EMT.” John Simon, Adams County Ambulance and EMS chief

The course is completely free, so there are no qualifications needed to sign up.

If you’re interested in signing up for the course, you can contact Adams County Ambulance and EMS.