Germany demands EU agency approve vaccine before Christmas

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has further increased his pressure on the European Union’s regulatory agency and demanded that a coronavirus vaccine be approved before Christmas. The news agency dpa reported Tuesday that Health Minister Jens Spahn said “our goal is an approval before Christmas so that we can still start vaccinating this year.” Spahn is pushing for a quick approval of a new vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer that has already been authorized for use in Britain, the United States and other countries. But Germany cannot use it because it is still waiting for approval by the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs and vaccines for all of the EU’s 27 nations.