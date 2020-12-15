Giuliani backs Missouri letter questioning election results

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A panel of Missouri lawmakers has given approval to a resolution questioning the integrity of the presidential election. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a House committee on Monday voted 6-3 in favor of the resolution. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was among those who testified in favor of the bill on Zoom. Trump and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud. But the proposal calls on state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada to investigate. It’s unlikely the resolution will advance any further.