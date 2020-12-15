Hannibal woman gives back after losing her father to COVID-19

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- A Hannibal woman says she wants to heal hearts one ornament at a time.



Lisa Marie Richardson lost her father to COVID-19 earlier this year.

She says the hardest part of the battle was not being able to be with him.

Now she wants to help other families who feel the same pain she feels and she's using art to do it.

"So one day I was literally sitting here balling my eyes out about it and I just felt him say, well why don't you just make something and I said well I can have the ones, yeah I can do that," Richardson explained.

Richardson says she will be giving away at least 75 hand-detailed ornaments.

If you've experienced A COVID-19 loss, contact her through Facebook for more information on how to receive an ornament.