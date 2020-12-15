Hannibal woman who lost father to COVID-19 has a message

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- A Hannibal woman is encouraging people to take COVID-19 seriously and she's sharing her story in hopes of changing minds about the pandemic.



Lisa Marie Richardson says losing her father to COVID-19 is one of the hardest things she's had to face.

"My dad was so close to my heart and I didn't get to say goodbye to him, I mean I talked to him the day before but you never know if that's going to be the last day you talk to somebody," Richardson explained.

Richardson's father was in a nursing home in Pennsylvania when she got a call that had fallen.

"When he fell and his oxygen levels dropped they did a chest x-ray and thought that he had double pneumonia; tested him for COVID," Richardson added.

She says he progressively got worse. After failed attempts to get his oxygen levels up, doctors recommended hospice care.

36 hours after that fall, Richardson lost her dad.

"An hour later they called me, hospice was going down the hall and he had died, they didn't even get to him so I kind take comfort in the fact that he didn't suffer long," Richardson added.

Days later, the test came back positive for the virus.

She couldn't go see her family because of COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The hardest part was being apart and not being able to hug each other. So, I literally just hugged everybody in my house as much as I could," she added.

Richardson says you shouldn't wait until the virus affects someone you love to take precautions against COVID-19 both for yourself and others.

"Take it serious, he's not with me because someone didn't take it serious," Richardson said.

Richardson has decided to give back to help her grieve.

She is giving away at least 75 hand-detailed ornaments for families that lost someone they love to COVID-19.

She says the best way to reach her is via Facebook.

