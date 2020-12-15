Hawks V.P. For Intercollegiate Athletics Marty Bell Set To Step Down From His Post At Quincy University After 17 Years In The Gem City

Quincy University announced earlier today that Marty Bell, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, will resign at the end of the month to take a similar position at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.



The 1985 University of South Carolina graduate came to QU in 2003 as head men’s basketball coach. Bell remained in that position until he retired

from coaching in 2017.

In 2007 Bell accepted the additional position of athletic director with the Hawks and was appointed vice president for intercollegiate athletics in 2014.



“In his different roles, Marty has provided excellent leadership for Quincy University intercollegiate athletics for nearly two decades and we are grateful for his long and loyal service,” said Brian McGee, Ph.D., QU president. “On behalf of the QU family, I extend our

congratulations to Marty on this new position, which allows him to be closer to family in Iowa.”

A search for a permanent QU athletic director will begin in January. President Emeritus Phil Conover has agreed to serve as interim athletic director during the transition period. A high school basketball coach and play-by-play commentator, Conover is no stranger to interscholastic

and intercollegiate athletics. As QU president, Conover served on the Council of Presidents for the Great Lakes Valley Conference, of which QU is a longtime member.

“This is truly a bittersweet moment,” said Marty Bell. “I am so proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at Quincy University and I leave with many fond memories and friendships. At the same time, I am excited to be closer to family and continue my career in intercollegiate athletics and higher education.”

In his 13 years in charge of the athletic department, Bell has overseen an increase in the number of student-athletes from 291 to more than 550 in the current school year. The Williamsport, Pa. native engineered the return of the cross-country program in 2010 and installed track & field as an intercollegiate sport in 2015. In addition, he implemented men’s and

women’s lacrosse and bowling in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Bell was also instrumental in the $4 M revitalization of QU stadium, home to QU’s football and lacrosse programs.

Bell posted a 240-168 (.588) record in his 14 seasons as head coach for men’s basketball. He is the second-winningest coach in program history. In all, his players earned 24 All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors, with 13 players signing professional contracts to continue their

basketball careers. However, the accomplishment that Bell is most proud of is the 98% graduation rate the program achieved during his tenure.



Bell has led the charge in making Quincy athletics more visible in the community with numerous community service events and the addition of several weekly coach’s radio shows while increasing sponsorship for Quincy athletics. Bell has also worked closely with his

coaching staff and university leaders to provide opportunities for QU students to participate in intercollegiate athletics.

“During Marty’s tenure at QU, we have had stable and very effective leadership during a time of great change in intercollegiate athletics and higher education,” said McGee. “QU looks forward to recruiting and welcoming another exceptional leader in intercollegiate athletics, with

a commitment to our Franciscan values, a passion for improving the lives of young people, and an understanding of QU’s distinguished history of athletic achievement.



