NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — DJ Horne had 22 points as Illinois State routed Chicago State 91-62. Josiah Strong had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for Illinois State. Dedric Boyd added 13 points and Antonio Reeves had 11 points. Xavier Johnson had 22 points for the Cougars. Carlo Marble added 17 points and Ke’Sean Davis had 12 rebounds.