Hospital Report: Dec. 15, 2020

DEATHS

Edward “Ed” J. Gerard, 73, of Ursa, IL, passed away at 9:15 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration home in Quincy, IL.

Tamara Sue "Tami" Sheets, age 67, of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 3:00 am in her home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in

charge of arrangements.

Maralee “Dodie” Frericks age 77, of Quincy died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:42 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Services are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Barbara B. Wear, age 98, of Carthage, formerly of Loraine, passed away at 8:03 PM on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Hickory Grove in Carthage. The family is being served by the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.

Loren Oscar Simon age 76, of Liberty, IL died on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 5:58 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Funeral services for Loren Simon are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Phyllis Colleen McKenzie, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 3:55 AM, Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Kenneth D. Wiesemann , age 78, of Quincy, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 1:00 am in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.