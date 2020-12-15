Illinois board rejects plan to close a Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — A state board has rejected a plan to close a Chicago hospital after pleas from the community to keep the doors open. Trinity Health wants to close Mercy Hospital in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, saying the site is losing money as well as patients. It has proposed to open an outpatient clinic about two miles away. But the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted 6-0 to reject the plan. Trinity Health says it will return to the board in 2021. Betty Chang, a first-year medical student, says Blacks and Latino would be adversely affected if Mercy closes. Former Gov. Pat Quinn says it’s “preposterous” to propose closing a hospital during a pandemic.