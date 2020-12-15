Illinois health care workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WGEM) -- Five of the first Illinois healthcare workers received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker said "today is the beginning of a process that allows us to move toward reopening the state entirely."

Gov. Pritzker added it will however take months for manufactures to produce enough vaccines, for the FDA to give emergency use authorization, and finally for the millions in Illinois to receive vaccines as the state continues to work through the CDC guidelines for who gets vaccinated first.

"This is a beginning for the state of Illinois, people getting vaccinated, particularly our healthcare workers is an exciting moment." Gov. JB Pritzker said. "These healthcare workers have been taking care of people all throughout this pandemic. Taking care of people on the frontlines. These are our heroes and our heroes have now stepped forward to get their vaccine and to show the way for everybody else."

Gov. Pritzker said Illinois had received 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. He said hospitals will begin delivering those vaccines Wednesday.

The governor added that his administration was working with Illinois State Police and local law enforcement to protect the vaccines as they are distributed through the state.

In addition there are four counties in Illinois that received vaccines directly from the federal government. Those are St. Clair, Madison, Lake, and Cook Counties. Gov. Pritzker said those counties are also beginning rolling out their 85,000 vaccines over the next several days.

Some health care workers at Lorteto Hospital in Chicago also received vaccines Tuesday morning.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said "I hope that all the people watching this have confidence that this is a vaccine that they should take as well," said Dr. Ezike. "I think everyone has reason to be excited that we are at the beginning of the end.

Dr. Ezike said "This is going to be an extended process. Even though this is the last mile, we have almost 13 million people in the state. Herd immunity requires maybe 80%, were talking 10 million people. [..] It will take quite a while."

