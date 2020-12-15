Health care workers in Missouri get coronavirus vaccine

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Health care workers in both of Missouri’s urban areas have received doses of the coronavirus vaccine — the first people in the state outside of clinical trial participants to be vaccinated. Thousands of other medical workers across the state will soon follow now that vaccinations began Monday at Truman Medical Centers/University Health in Kansas City, Missouri, and at the Mercy hospital system in the St. Louis area. Frontline medical workers such as those who work in emergency rooms and COVID-19 units are the first to get the vaccine at Truman. All told, more than 50,000 doses are being sent for use in Missouri this week.