Leaders discuss next steps following Port Authority approval

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Local economic leaders are reacting after the state of Missouri gave approval the Marion County Port Authority’s request to establish a regional port authority.

The approval from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission comes after Marion and Ralls County Commissioners, along with the Marion County Port Authority Board of Commissioners came to an agreement back in July to establish one regional port authority, which they said would be a benefit to both counties.

Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, Corey Mehaffy says the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority will apply for the fictitious name of Hannibal Regional Port Authority and figure out exactly where it will be located

"We'll be looking for some marketing opportunities for the Port Authority as well," said Mehaffy. "Then, we'll be assessing four potential sites for the Port Authority to begin making an investment."

Mehaffy also said that the Marion County Port Authority, which was established back in 1988, will be dissolved as the new Regional Port Authority is brought online.

As that happens, Mehaffy Port Authority Commissioners will transfer all funds and assets to the new Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority.