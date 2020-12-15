Man charged in chase that seriously injured Missouri deputy

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man accused of intentionally hitting and seriously injuring a southwest Missouri sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed police chase last week. Online court records show 36-year-old Seth Hay was charged Monday with three felony assault counts, kidnapping and resisting arrest. The Friday incident left 55-year-old Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Westbrook hospitalized with broken bones and a head trauma. Television station KYTV reports that officials say Hay told detectives he fled because he did not want to go back to prison. Investigators say Westbrook was standing on the side of a road waiting to throw out tire-flattening spike strips when Hay hit Westbrook’s patrol car, which then hit Westbrook, throwing the deputy 50 feet.