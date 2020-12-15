McDonough County prepares to vaccinate front line healthcare workers

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The FDA took another step toward giving the Moderna covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorization on Tuesday.

That, as the Pfizer vaccine made the rounds in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. The Tri-States is expecting it any day now.

The preparation is done.

McDonough County Emergency Response Coordinator Ben Thompson said now it's time to wait for a phone call from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"We're very on edge," Thompson said. "It's also an exciting time."

Thompson said the next step is to pick up the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from a disclosed location.

"The first priority is the hospital, to get the staff there vaccinated," Thompson said.

He said healthcare workers will start getting vaccinated this week.

"We'll start with doctors who are exposed to COVID patients, such as ICU, emergency department and they'll work down," Thompson said.

He said once the front line workers are vaccinated, they will store future shipments at the health department in this refrigerator, where they will have five days to get the ultra frozen Pfizer vaccine into arms.

"Obviously our goal is not to waste any of the vaccines," Thompson said.

He said there are front line healthcare workers who are ready to get the vaccine. However, he you have to be strategic when vaccinating healthcare workers.

"We're following recommendations, so not all ICU nurses get it the first day, they stagger out, so they are prepared for side effects," Thompson said.

Through a partnership with Walgreens and CVS, the vaccine will also be taken to residents and employees at long-term care facilities.

"With a lot of our deaths coming from the nursing homes, getting them vaccinated will hopefully slow the death rate," Thompson said.

While the county waits in anticipation, Thompson said just because you can see the light, doesn't mean you're out of the tunnel.

"The masks aren't going away right now," Thompson said. "Keep wearing your mask, social distance. We'll get through this all together."

Thompson said they still don't know how many doses they are getting in the first Pfizer shipment.

Meanwhile, he expects to start receiving the Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks as well.