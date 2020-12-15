Person found dead in home near N. Iowa community of Dows

DOWS, Iowa (AP) — A person was found dead in a home near the small northern Iowa community of Dows. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a 911 caller on Monday afternoon reported a male person had been shot at a home in rural Dows. Deputies responded and found a person who was dead. An autopsy is planned at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. The identity of the person killed will be released after relatives are notified.