QCT presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ virtually

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy community theatre is bringing you a virtual version of 'A Christmas Carol.'

The production was pre-recorded live with six actors from the Tri-State area.

QCT Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen said it was still crucial to put on a safe production.

We thought we’d be able to have an audience back in the building but that wasn’t meant to be. So, we decided theater people we adapt. And so we changed our plans and now we’re presenting the full production. It’s been captured live on film and it’s being sent out to the masses.”

Thomsen said this production is unlike any other.

“You can watch a thousand different versions of a Christmas Carol this holiday season, so why this one? What makes this so unique is that this production was made by the community for the community. This was a very special production because it was made specifically for the people of this community.”

The production will begin streaming Thursday, December 17, 2020, 7:00 PM - Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 9:00 PM.

Once you buy tickets here, you have up to 48-hours to watch it.